iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5894 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.