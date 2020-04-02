iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 152,831 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 92,196 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,096.3% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 82,110 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,895,000.

Shares of REET opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2604 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

