iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Position Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $45.33.

