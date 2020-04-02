Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) Insider Danny Segman Purchases 3,541,195 Shares

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) insider Danny Segman bought 3,541,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$17,705.98 ($12,557.43).

Danny Segman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Danny Segman purchased 83,237 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$998.84 ($708.40).

On Friday, January 31st, Danny Segman acquired 3,916,763 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$47,001.16 ($33,334.15).

On Friday, January 17th, Danny Segman bought 1,000,000 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($9,219.86).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Danny Segman bought 500,000 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,500.00 ($4,609.93).

On Friday, January 10th, Danny Segman purchased 1,487,472 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,849.66 ($12,659.34).

On Friday, January 3rd, Danny Segman acquired 87,001 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,131.01 ($802.14).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Danny Segman acquired 908,183 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,898.20 ($7,729.22).

Ironbark Zinc stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.00) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.01. Ironbark Zinc Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

Ironbark Zinc Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Greenland and Australia. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its principal project is the Citronen project in northern-Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.

