InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in InVitae were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InVitae by 1,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of InVitae by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $137,412.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen increased their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

