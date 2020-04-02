Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Stake Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,595 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 168,244 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Shares of CVY opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.