Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PSCT opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $100.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

