Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.82% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8,025.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $100.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

