Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

