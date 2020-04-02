Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Buy

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPL. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.04.

Shares of IPL opened at C$7.83 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.78.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.00 million. Analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

