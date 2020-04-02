Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Buy

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPL. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.04.
Shares of IPL opened at C$7.83 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.78.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
