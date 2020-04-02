Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells 2,290 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,290 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $22,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $198,525.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.37. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $199,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

