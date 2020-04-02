Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells 2,290 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,290 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $22,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $198,525.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TTMI stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.37. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
