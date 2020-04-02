Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Sells $24,299.93 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $24,299.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503 shares in the company, valued at $24,299.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.69.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.66.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
