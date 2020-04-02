Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Sells $24,299.93 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $24,299.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503 shares in the company, valued at $24,299.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

