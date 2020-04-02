Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $16,753.59 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,827 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $16,753.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01.

ATRA opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $498.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

