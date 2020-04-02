Insider Buying: Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) CFO Acquires $49,800.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,565.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $347.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.00. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

