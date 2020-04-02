Insider Buying: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Peter Harry Kinash acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,680.

Shares of CMG opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.20. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.42 and a one year high of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

