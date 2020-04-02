Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $28,400.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 769,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,723,447.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNBKA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.