Insider Buying: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Buys 1,250 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Michael Loeffel acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $18,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,202.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Loeffel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carriage Services alerts:

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Loeffel bought 2,250 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Michael Loeffel bought 2,700 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $288.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.