Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys £6,078.24 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,268 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 328.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 388.53. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38.

Get Aviva alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AV shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Investec downgraded Aviva to an “add” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 439.30 ($5.78).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.