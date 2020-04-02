Insider Buying: Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) insider Peter Hallett purchased 50,000 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,469.88).

ALT stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. Altitude Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

