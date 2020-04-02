Insider Buying: Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Insider Acquires A$19,360.00 in Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) insider Mark Deuter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$19,360.00 ($13,730.50).

Shares of AMX stock opened at A$1.15 ($0.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.63. Aerometrex Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of A$2.60 ($1.84).

About Aerometrex

Aerometrex Limited, an aerial mapping company, provides aerial imaging, photogrammetry, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), 3D modelling, and subscription services based on aerial imagery Web serving. The company offers aerial orthophotography, a scale-corrected 2D aerial imagery maps; Digital Terrain Models and Digital Surface Models; digitized 3D feature data for geographic information systems; and LiDAR, an aerial surveying technique that utilizes active laser pulses generated by the sensor to measure the distance of aircraft to ground.

