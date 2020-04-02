Insider Buying: Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Insider Acquires A$19,360.00 in Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) insider Mark Deuter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$19,360.00 ($13,730.50).
Shares of AMX stock opened at A$1.15 ($0.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.63. Aerometrex Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of A$2.60 ($1.84).
About Aerometrex
