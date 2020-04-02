Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innospec were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 170.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3,543.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 309.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOSP. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.