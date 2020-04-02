InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 42,976 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

