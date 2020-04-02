IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,472 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in IMPINJ by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 82,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in IMPINJ by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMPINJ by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in IMPINJ by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in IMPINJ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. IMPINJ Inc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $30,821.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $213,618.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,628.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares valued at $594,958. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

