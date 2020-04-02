IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.35. IBERIABANK posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at $38,995,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at $22,934,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 202,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after buying an additional 178,421 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

