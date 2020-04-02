Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Director Purchases $18,600.00 in Stock

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,191.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, James Christopher Hunt acquired 6,662 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $12,657.80.

On Monday, March 23rd, James Christopher Hunt bought 10,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $13,900.00.

NYSE:HCFT opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.07%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

