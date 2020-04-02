Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HUBB. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $73,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 791.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,339,000 after buying an additional 440,506 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after buying an additional 171,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

