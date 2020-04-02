Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Shares Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BWS Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $80.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Howard Hughes traded as low as $49.24 and last traded at $50.52, 915,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average session volume of 331,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt bought 1,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,006,719 shares of company stock worth $505,897,056 in the last three months. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

