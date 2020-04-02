Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,048 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,420. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.