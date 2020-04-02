Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.81. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1,613,025 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. grace capital purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

