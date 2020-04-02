HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) was downgraded by research analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$12.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.92.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

