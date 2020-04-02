Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HXL opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.