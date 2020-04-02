Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.10, but opened at $31.93. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hess shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 253,813 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HES. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 305,777 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Hess by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,788,000 after buying an additional 1,553,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,899,000 after buying an additional 181,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

