HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HDB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,141,000 after purchasing an additional 281,698 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,550,000 after purchasing an additional 386,394 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,306,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.