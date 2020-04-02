Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

