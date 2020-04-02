Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,784,831 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.10% of Halliburton worth $237,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

NYSE:HAL opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

