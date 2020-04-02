Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 598 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Globe Life by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 387,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Globe Life by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of GL stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.