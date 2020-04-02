Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $28,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $385,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,159,983 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $153.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.09. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $194.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

