Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

