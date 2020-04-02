Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after buying an additional 363,498 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after buying an additional 257,941 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,815.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.75. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.