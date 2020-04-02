Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBBY. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 419,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,858 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,713,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.94%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

