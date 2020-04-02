Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

