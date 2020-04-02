Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

IPGP stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.74.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

