Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 2,252,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after buying an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after buying an additional 1,766,279 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 525,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

