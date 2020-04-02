Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after buying an additional 705,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,920,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 834,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,253 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.48 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

