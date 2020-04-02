Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 238,243 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,336,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,660,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

ISBC stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

