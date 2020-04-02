Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 34,848 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 132,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NHI opened at $41.88 on Thursday. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.1025 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

