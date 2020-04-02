Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

