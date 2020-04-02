Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 426,793 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 422,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

