Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,521 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSFL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,200 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2,260.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 965,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 924,454 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 465,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David G. Salyers bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $59,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,796.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $589,287. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSFL opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

