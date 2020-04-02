Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,211 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,784,000 after acquiring an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after acquiring an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 694,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

